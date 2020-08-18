Barbara MUNRO

Peacefully at home with her family August 15, 2020 in her 76th year. Loving mother of Beverly Flagler (Jeff Conley), Kim Stinson (Steve Lashbrook) and Terrie Delyea (Blaine). Proud Grandma of Dylan (Rylee), Ryan (Jess), Jessie, Jacob (Amy), Maddy, Issac, Corey Flagler (predeceased) and Great Grandma of Olivia, Chloe, and Addy. Sister of Betty Dafoe (Eugene), Bert Bennett (Rose), Barry, and the late Beverley Munro and Brian Bennett. Dear sister in law of Marg Bennett and Gord Munro. Aunt Barbara will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. She was a caring Health Care Aide for many years working at Norwood Mapleview and then later at Fairhaven Home, Peterborough. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Final Resting Place at Maple Grove Cemetery, Havelock. In memory of Barbara, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.brettfuneralchapels.com