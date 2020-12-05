Passed away peacefully with family at her side at Rubidge Retirement Residence. Cherished and beloved wife of Gerald Pagett for 70 wonderful years. Loving mother of Randy (Diane), Deb (Ed McGrath), Scott (Catherine) and Gary (deceased 1958). Darling Grammie of Michael (Tamara) and David Pagett, Cary (Katelynn), Ryan and Lauren McGrath, and Jenna Lennox. Special Great Grammie to Zachary and Callan. Predeceased by brothers Frederick, Stanley, Sidney, Clifford, Robert and Albert, and sisters Mae Killingbeck, Hilda Livingstone, Lily Reynolds and Mildred Storey. Barbara was born and raised in East City, the eleventh child of Frederick and Laura Storey. She met the love of her life Gerry in 1948 and they married in June 1950. Barb and Gerry had four children - Randy, Gary, Debbie and Scott. Sadly, Gary drowned when only five years old. For the first twenty years of their marriage, Barb was a stay-at-home mom. She started working part-time in 1970 at Towers department store, then as a winder at Ethicon Sutures. Barb and Gerry were inseparable! They golfed together at Pinecrest, curled together in Lakefield and lawn bowled together in Peterborough. They loved to dance to Frank Sinatra and travel with their group of friends. Barb was an avid Toronto Blue Jays fan, keeping stats as she watched the games on tv with her husband. After their retirement, they spent 3 months of the winter in Florida for the next 15 years. Barb was a wonderful Grammie and loved to watch her grandchildren play baseball, soccer and hockey. She rarely missed a game. Gerry and Barb celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in June 2010. Unfortunately, just one week later, Barb suffered a stroke while playing bridge with friends. After careful consideration, they moved to Rubidge Retirement Residence the following year. They enjoyed their time together at Rubidge, particularly playing bingo and listening to the entertainment. Special thanks to the staff of Rubidge for making it a home for Barb and for the care and attention she received particularly for the last few years as her health declined. An Interment service for immediate family has taken place on December 2 at Little Lake Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will hopefully be held in the spring of 2021.