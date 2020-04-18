|
|
Peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at PRHC. Beloved partner of Richard Harper for 40 years. Cherished mother of the late Stephen, Lennie, late Sylvia, Barry and Randy. Proud nanny of eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Bea will be survived by her siblings Cathy (Wayne Healy), Phyllis, Anne (Donny Thomas) and Doug (Enid). Bea will also be sadly missed by her extended family and a host of friends especially those of A.A. Cremation has been entrusted to Peterborough Cremation Services.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 18, 2020