Berenice (Hewitt) WELBOURN
Peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Jack Welbourn. Loving mother of Carl (Kathy) and Jan (Paul). Dear grandmother of Tara, Candace (John) and Chad. Proud great-grandmother of Jayden and Laila. Predeceased by her grandson Richard. Berenice was greatly loved and will be missed by her family and friends. A private burial has taken place per Berenice's request. If desired donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be left at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
