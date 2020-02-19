|
SAGE, Bernard Herbert-entered into rest peacefully at the Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Born in Selwyn (Smith County) August 10/1918. Dad worked many years on the family farm, as well as helping neighbouring farmers thrash their fields. As a young lad he loved playing hockey and pitching at baseball, where he won the heart of Marjory Nesbitt. While attending church where he played violin, they rekindled, and fell in love. Renting a small cabin nearby, they started their life together. Dad loved to work, and had many extra jobs to save money such as cutting cords of wood in his spare time. He started at Silverwood's Dairy delivering milk, bread, butter and eggs by Horse and Buggy. He then took on a job of loading the trains with grain at Quaker Oats, where he was offered the job of Night Watchman. They packed up and moved to Peterborough, where eventually Dad built his own house on Lee Street for more room of a growing family. Dad was a soldier of the Army Reserve in Peterborough ON., where his name is inscribed at the Cenotaph. As war ended, they set their sights towards Lindsay, and never looked back. He worked at Viscase and Co-op Feeds, as well as sold farm equipment on the side. He decided to go on board with TA Wilson and build houses in Oshawa and area, where he decided he had enough and thus in 1958 Dad started "Lindsay Concrete Floors" with Mom as his secretary, the business grew and expanded, with the help of 3 of his sons. Dad was well-known in Victoria County as the best Concrete finisher there was. A very hard job, with very long days and nights, but he loved it. I dare say he built half of Lindsay in the day. He was 82 before he finally retired. He was extremely proud of his family and their accomplishments, and spoke of them often to the many friends and customers he had. He will sadly be missed. Bert, in his 102 year, was the loving husband for 71 years of the late Marjory (nee Nesbitt 2010). Much loved father of Robert and his wife Darlene, Jean and her husband Alf Corbett, Bertram (Beverly predeceased), James and his wife Evelyn, Ann Pospischil, Donna Sage, Ronald and his wife Linda and David and his wife Pat. Proud poppa of many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Predeceased by his siblings, Jack, Audrey and George. Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Dr. Sarah Francis and the wonderful staff on the Surgical floor for their unwavering compassion and emotional support they gave to Dad and our family. Special thanks to the Nurses and Staff at Caressant Care McLaughlin Rd. Lindsay, for providing Dad the best care. You will never be forgotten. Relatives and friends were invited to visit with the family at the CALVARY PENTECOSTAL CHURCH, 125 Victoria Avenue North, Lindsay (705-324-4681) on Tuesday, February 18 from 10:00 A.M. until time of complete funeral service in the church at 11:00 A.M. Reception followed. Spring interment later at the Ingoldsby Pioneer Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family and can be arranged through the STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 24 Mill St., Lindsay K9V 2L1 (705-324-3205). Online condolences may be directed to www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 19, 2020