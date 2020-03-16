|
Keith entered into rest peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital with family by his side on Thursday, March 12 in his 93rd year. Keith was the beloved husband of Joan (Davis) for over 67 years. Father of Bev Cochrane (Brent predeceased), grandfather of Cyndi McKeen (Jamie), Kathy Goosen (Lance) and great-grandfather of Kate and Ashleigh McKeen. Father of Russ (Chris), grandfather of Jason, Steven (Heather), Wendy (Cam Jones) and great-grandfather of Stephanie, Sophia, and Scott Miller and Emma and Paxton Jones. Father of Ken (Loreen), grandfather of Karen Potter (David), Scott (Christine), great-grandfather of Brooklyn, Makenna, Charlotte and Trent Potter, William and Hazel Miller. Father of Jim (Joy), grandfather of Lainey Brethour (Jeff), Greg (Vanessa), great-grandfather of Bronson and Jayden Brethour. Father of John (Bianca Tenbrink), grandfather of Emma (Alan), Luke, Madison and Keegan. Father of Ann (Jeff Naffin), grandfather of Matt and Logan Neill. Son of the late Wilmot and Nellie Miller. Brother of Ralph (predeceased), brother-in-law of June Miller of Sunderland. Keith was born and raised on the 10th concession of Brock Township. He attended the nearby Reekie School. He married the love of his life, Joan, and farmed there for 35 years. He retired and moved to Lindsay in 1987 where he enjoyed woodworking, ice cream, euchre and fishing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Dr. Marc Chayer, all nursing staff and personal support workers for their special care and compassion. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a private family service will be held. Please no flowers. Donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at lakelandfuneralcentre.com.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 16, 2020