Bernard TODD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, at St. Joseph's at Fleming on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Alice Todd. Loving stepfather of Scott Baker and Karen Grubb. Sadly missed by Alice's family. Loving remembered by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The family thanks St. Joseph's at Fleming for their kindness and care. In keeping with Bernard's wishes cremation has taken place and a private service was held. In memory of Bernard, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
7057454683
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 6, 2020
Uncle Bernie - your laugh and love of Liz Taylor was always so amazing.
Wendy Sanche
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved