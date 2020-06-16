Passed away at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay, Ontario on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Peggy Majury of Bobcaygeon in her 94th year. Peggy is cherished and loved, and will be missed by her children Eric (Joanne), Donna (Steve) and Bruce (Sue), grandchildren Kelly (Jeff), Rick (Karen), Allison, Erika, Michelle (Calvin) and Brent (Kimberly) and great-grandchildren Brooke, Liam, Chloe, Declan, James, Latrell and Bella. Remembered by sister-in-law Mickey. Predeceased by her loving husband of 66 years Jim, brothers Ken (Louise) and Harry Wilkins. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, Bobcaygeon. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will take place at Verulam Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association. Friends may send condolences or make donations by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 16, 2020.