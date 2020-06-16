Bernice Noreen "Peggy" MAJURY
1926-06-24 - 2020-06-07
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay, Ontario on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Peggy Majury of Bobcaygeon in her 94th year. Peggy is cherished and loved, and will be missed by her children Eric (Joanne), Donna (Steve) and Bruce (Sue), grandchildren Kelly (Jeff), Rick (Karen), Allison, Erika, Michelle (Calvin) and Brent (Kimberly) and great-grandchildren Brooke, Liam, Chloe, Declan, James, Latrell and Bella. Remembered by sister-in-law Mickey. Predeceased by her loving husband of 66 years Jim, brothers Ken (Louise) and Harry Wilkins. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, Bobcaygeon. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will take place at Verulam Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association. Friends may send condolences or make donations by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved