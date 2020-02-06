|
|
Passed away, surrounded by his family, at Ross Memorial Hospital, in his 79th year. Bert is remembered with great love by his wife Linda, son Robert (Jeannette), daughter Vivian (late Tim), step-son Joe and brother Hans (Peta). He was a cherished Opa to Vance (Jen), Tanya, Michelle and Maia, and Great Opa to Noah, Ethan, Isaac, Abigail and Jake. Predeceased by his beloved wife Coby (2006) and brother Ted. Bert will be remembered by many other relatives and friends. A cabinet maker and carpenter, Bert moved from Holland to Bowmanville, Ontario and soon arranged for his young family to join him. He worked hard at various jobs and built a construction business, making a good life for his family. In retirement, he loved to spend time travelling. Visiting will be held at the Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre, 840 Armour Road, Peterborough, on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A memorial service will be held, in the Chapel, Friday at 1 p.m., with a reception to follow. Interment at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. The family has requested that donations be made in Bert's memory to the Alzheimer Society or the . A warm thank you to the doctors and staff at Ross Memorial Hospital and Caressant Care Lindsay, for their kindness and care.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 6, 2020