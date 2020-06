Middleton, Bert June14 1940-June 21 2020 Bert formerly of Omemee ON passed away peacefully after just celebrating his 80th birthday in Estevan SK Loving husband to Jo-Anne , the beloved son of the late Lorne and Alta Middleton. Predeceased by his sisters June and Marilyn ,survived by his brother Mark cremation has taken place as for Berts wishes there will be no service



