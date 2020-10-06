Entered peacefully into rest at Victoria Manor, Elford House on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Beryl, in her 87th year was the beloved wife of Clare for 64 years. Daughter of the late William Bell and Rose (née Endicott). Loving mother to Glen (Grant Coward) and Gary (Tereasa). Cherished "Nana" of Tyler and Ryan Wilson. Survived by sister-in-law Audrey Gallagher (née Graham) (the late Bruce Bell) and predeceased by sister Florence Wood (née Bell) (the late William Wood). Beryl will be missed by her niece, nephews and many treasured friends. Beryl was a well-known hairstylist in Lindsay, which include her many years at Crest Salon. Beryl had a great love for the dogs she owned and showed. She took pride in sewing and in her later years, gardening. Together Beryl and Clare enjoyed traveling extensively with their trailer, attending Classic Car shows, curling and snowmobiling as well as their active participation at Queen Street United Church including Beryl singing in the choir for many years. A sincere thank you to the staff at Victoria Manor and especially the LEA's who always demonstrated great compassion. Also to so many wonderful family members and friends for their continuing kindness. Family and friends are invited to Celebrations, 35 Lindsay Street North, for visitation on Sunday, October 11th from 12:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. A private interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. For those wishing, donations to Queen Street United Church, Victoria Manor or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. Online donations or messages of condolences can be made at www.mackeys.ca
.