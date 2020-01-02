|
Passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Bet, as she preferred to be called, was predeceased by her husband Macdonald (Mac) Mathers (1994) and had three children Jeffrey (Denise), Sandra (John), Patricia (Ian) and seven grandchildren Keegan, Jeffrey (Brittany), Cory (Thuy), Rachel, Andrea, Mary, and Henry and one great-grandchild Harrison. Bet was born in Dundalk, Ontario in 1927 and attended a one-room school, from which she graduated the eighth grade. After moving to Toronto, Bet met Macdonald Mathers a tall dark Scot. They married and moved to Unionville where they built their first house together. This is where they had their first two children and Bet started her own drapery and upholstery business. Then the family moved to Stouffville and built their second home with a gentlewoman's farm where their third child was born. Bet had the bite of the farm and they headed to farm country in Listowel where they ran a cow/calf operation. There Bet ran the farm on her own while Mac commuted to work for IBM in Toronto. Last but not least, Bet and Mac would build a beautiful Saltbox-design house in the Thornbury area of Ontario. Betty, as she was known in her later years, also loved to garden, sew, decorate, knit, bake pies, hook rugs, and even went on to completely renovate an old home in her late 70s. But Betty would also become a self-taught and very accomplished cabinetmaker and furniture maker, and almost 30 years ago, helped start a family business which is still in operation today. You could say it was in her blood as her parents had come from England where they had operated a carriagemaking business (1900 for the Royal family warrant). Bet's father would make carriages and her mother would upholster them. Betty loved her grandchildren and had a special place in her heart for each one. Betty had a great sense of humour, loved animals, always had to be kept busy, and was very generous with her time and talent. Betty spent the last of her elderly years out West in Alberta with her youngest daughter and her family. The friends Betty made out West loved her fun spirit. She was always up for a game of euchre. Recently, Betty (and her youngest daughter) returned to Peterborough where Betty passed away. Betty was a remarkable woman and she leaves a long and lasting legacy. Betty will be deeply missed. Betty will be laid to rest beside her loving husband in Rosemount Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Anglican Church, Lakefield. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #77 Lakefield. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street Lakefield, www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or 705-652-3355.