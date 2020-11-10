Thank you to family and friends for the kindness shown during this time of bereavement; for calls, cards, flowers, expressions of sympathy and meals. Thank you for the donations made to the St. Andrews Presbyterian church and the Kidney Foundation. Thank you to Jardine's funeral home, Rev. Caleb Kim and to the many doctors, nurses and medical professionals at the RMH. A deep heartfelt thank you to the entire staff of Fenelon Court Long Term Care facility. Your compassion, dedication and expressions of care have meant so much.



