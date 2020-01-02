|
|
Peacefully at Victoria Manor, Lindsay Ontario, Thursday December 19, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Philip Foley (2007). Dear mother of Bryan Foley (Carol) Debora Foley. Grandmother of Jason Alger, Kimberly Alger, Kristen Foley, and the late Matthew Foley (2003). Great-grandmother of Lucas, Tevin, (Katie) Kahlila, Demitri, Shandeqwa. Thank you to the staff at Victoria Manor. The family of Mrs. Foley will receive family and friends at the JARDINE FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION & TRIBUTE CENTRE, 8 Princes' St. West, Fenelon Falls, on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Fenelon Falls Cemetery. Memorial donations to would be appreciated. Online condolences or donations can be made at www.jardinefuneralhome.com