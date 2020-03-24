|
|
Passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020 at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay, in her 86th year surrounded by family and friends. Betty will be deeply missed by her beloved husband, Arthur, her three children, Julie (Chris Simpson), Randy Foster (Amanda), Ken Foster (Kim) and her cherished grandchildren Brandon Caffin, Leah Caffin, John Caffin, Griffin Foster and Holden Foster. Betty will be missed as well by step-son A.J. Kight (Joanne) and grandchildren Adam and Jordan. She was the dear sister of Arthur Budd and his wife Anne and sisters-in law Lois Budd, Pat Foster, Judy (Ralph Corbridge), Vicky Foster and Marion (Carl Luke). Predeceased by her son John and husband Bill Foster. Also predeceased by her parents Levi and Mabel Budd, sisters Wilma Wright, Elsie McInnis, Doris Dawson, Audrey Greer and Isabel Cramer; brothers Gordon, Russell and Howard Budd; brothers-in-law Melbourne Wright, Lorne McInnis, George Dawson, Ted Greer, Jack Foster and sisters-in-law Marion Budd and Heather Foster. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Betty will be sadly missed by her many friends who surrounded her with love and kindness. Our amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend died as she lived, with pride, strength, courage and dignity. To honour Betty's wishes, there will not be a memorial service. A celebration of Betty's life will take place in the spring. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Ross Memorial Hospital Palliative Care Unit would be appreciated. If desired online condolences may be left at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 24, 2020