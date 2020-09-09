Denise passed away on Friday, September 28, 2020 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre at the age of 91. Denise was the daughter of John Roscoe Henderson and Edna May Baker of Maple Lake, Ontario. She was the sister of the late Claude Henderson, the late William Henderson and the late Marlene Jonassen (Larry). She was the beloved wife of Thomas Leighton (Bud) Teasdale of Eagle Lake,Ontario. Loving mother of the late William Teasdale, Lynne Bork (Gary), Robert Teasdale, Margo Ashurst (the late John Ashurst), John Teasdale and Gerry Teasdale. She will be sadly missed by her two grandchildren Michelle Cathers and Michael Teasdale (Avigail) and her two special great-grandchildren Austin and Owen Cathers. Denise was born in Toronto in June 1929. Her father worked for the TTC for 10 years and then the depression hit. Her father moved the family to his mother's farm in Maple Lake, Ontario. She loved living on the farm and when she was old enough she worked at the Red Umbrella Inn in Haliburton County. She moved to Peterborough and worked at the Bonnerworth Woolen Mill for a few years prior to her marriage to Bud. Who was from Eagle Lake, Ontario. She was an active member of St Andrews United Church for 15 years and then Grace United Church for over 50 years. She was a member of the the Women's Auxiliary group who arranged social functions for the congregation such as luncheons, teas, bake sales and other events. She enjoyed her Bible Study Group and loved her Merry Martha ladies who became lifetime friends. Denise was an Avon lady for over 30 years and won many awards. She loved this job. She was a homecare worker for a short period of time and a Big Sister for many years. One year she won the Big Sister of the Year Award. Denise was very much a people person and always put other people before herself. She was very generous with her time when anyone needed help. She experienced a lot of tragedy over her life but always picked herself up and carried on. She outlived her brothers and sister. She loved to travel and visited almost all the provinces in Canada, some of states in the U.S., Scotland and England four times. The last visit was with her daughters in 2012 for the Queen's Jubilee. Denise was cherished by those who knew her and will be missed by her family, extended family and friends. She was an amazing mother and will remain forever in our hearts. We would like to thank all of the wonderful caregivers for their kind and compassionate care. A private visitation and Memorial Service was held on September 5, 2020 at Grace United Church in Peterborough, Ontario. Condolences may be made at nisbettfuneralhome.com