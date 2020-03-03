|
While surrounded by her siblings, Beverley passed away peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in her 80th year. Predeceased by her parents Russell Elvidge and Laura Brown. Beverley will be lovingly remembered by her siblings Betty Seabrooke (Ernie), Kenneth Elvidge, Hilda Tzavaras, Diane Elvidge and Phyllis Elvidge-Bell (Andrew). She will be missed dearly by her many nieces and nephews and their families, as well by all her friends. In keeping with Beverley's wishes, cremation has taken place. Family and friends are invited to a reception held at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Road, Peterborough on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Private interment to take place at Highland Park Cemetery. If desired and in memory of Beverley, donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association or a would be greatly appreciated and can be made; along with expressions of condolence, at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 3, 2020