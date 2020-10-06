1/1
Beverley Jean Findlay
Peacefully entered into eternal rest October 3, 2020 at Ross Memorial Hospital in her 77th year. Predeceased by parents Ken and Mae Roman and brother Don Roman, sister Joan Harris, and nephew Ross Harris. Bev will be fondly remembered by her husband John, daughter Debbie (Jim) Sinclair, sons Ken (Wendy) and Chris Findlay. Her six grandchildren Trevor, Brooke, Isaac, Zachary, Jasmine and Katie and great-grandchild, Amelia will miss her greatly. She is survived by brothers Wayne (Ann) and Bob (Dawn) Roman and sisters Marilyn (Terry) O'Leary and Gwen (Lloyd) Pearson as well as many nieces and nephews. Bev was honoured by friends and family October 6, 2020 at Mackey Funeral Home and laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery. Her community impact included proprietorship of Bev's Restaurant in Omemee and service duties at the 910 Motel in Lindsay. Bev called the Lindsay area home for the last 47 years. She worshiped with the Salvation Army church and helped with their Christmas Kettle Campaign and Women's Ministries. Always thinking of others, Bev enjoyed helping the elderly. Her loves included her family, baking, visiting friends, colouring and watching Heartland. Her many friends will miss her dearly. Donations to the Salvation Army of Lindsay Corps would be appreciated by the family. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.mackeys.ca


Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
705.328.2721
