|
|
It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Beverly A. Newman on Friday, April 24, 2020 at her home in Lindsay ON. Bev was born and raised in Peterborough, moved to Toronto with husband Peter in 1962. Retirement brought them to Bobcaygeon, then to Lindsay in 2006. It was then that Bev began volunteering at the Ross Memorial Hospital Gift Shop. Bev is a Life Member of the Hospital Auxiliary. In 2005 Peter and Bev created an endowment bursary in Bev's name for a single mother who is enrolled in either the law or nursing programs at Fleming College. Bev was insistent that it be a single Mom who is trying to upgrade her qualifications in order to make life better for herself and her family. Pete and Bev are life members of the Victoria British Car Club, and have enjoyed lots of car runs and fun times with their friends and fellow members. Bev leaves her beloved husband Peter, children David (Paula), and Lynda (Joe) and her grandchildren Taylor and Hannah. Donations in Bev's name can be made to the Beverly Newman Student Bursary at the college or a . Due to the circumstances Bev's family will celebrate her life when it is safe and appropriate to do so. Online condolences may be left at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 28, 2020