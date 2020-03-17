|
|
Passed peacefully at Fairhaven on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in his 88th year. Beloved husband of the late Cecelia (nee. Record) for 50 years. He leaves behind children Brenda (late Grant), Kathy, Harold (Susan), Ann Colmer (Doug), Rosemary Hogg (Kurt), Nancy Hamblin (Bob), Marilyn Bouchard (Chris), Wanda Rowe (George), Edith Moore (Todd), and Tammy. Brother of Bob Hoar (Joan), Ann Edwards (late Cecil), and is predeceased by brothers Ken (Theresa), and Ron. Grandfather of Cindy, Sherry, Julie, Shelley, Christie, Kevin, Mark, Stephen, Andrew, Robin, Andrea, Amanda, Marie, Karyn, Patrick, Nicholas. Great-grandfather of 21. Born and raised on Elm Street in Peterborough's Little Italy, Bill was the son of Harold and Irene (nee. Lustic). A hard worker from day one, Bill delivered groceries, stocked vending machines at a young age to secure a job at General Electric where he eventually retired after 44 years. A long-time residence of Bridgenorth, Bill bought property on Big Cedar Lake in 1958 where his family still cottages today. Bill enjoyed all that his cottage had to offer including snowmobiling, boating and teaching his children to water ski. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 17, 2020