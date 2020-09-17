1/
Blanche Josephine (nee Hoover) HILL
1925-07-18 - 2020-09-07
"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints" Blanche passed peacefully into the presence of her Lord Jesus at Fairhaven Long Term Care, Peterborough, ON on September 7, 2020 at the age of 95. Predeceased by her cherished husband Elmer. The loving and loved mother of Jo-Anne (Paul) Haydyn and Charles (Brenda) Hill. The proud grandmother of Joel Haydyn and Christina (Nathan) Phillips. Survived by her dear sister-in-law Arva Hill. Predeceased by her sister Doris Hoover and brothers- and sisters-in-law Herbert (Aleda) Hill, Leona (Alvin) Stevens, Hazel (Clifford) Etcher, Julia (Maurice) Hayden, James (Edith) Hill, Robert (Mary) Hill, Arden Hill. Remembered by many nieces and nephews. Blanche was born in Gormley, lived in Markham township until her marriage and then moved to Providence Bay, Manitoulin Island. She and Elmer retired to Lindsay. Her last years were spent in Peterborough. Blanche graduated as a Registered Nurse from the Toronto General Hospital School for Nurses. She was the Senior Scrub Student Nurse for Dr. Gordon Murray's first blue baby surgery at that hospital. She worked at the Red Cross Hospital in Mindemoya for over 30 years. She was a lifelong member of the Evangelical Missionary Church, serving in many volunteer capacities. She was a member of the Gideons International in Canada for more than 50 years. Blanche enjoyed oil painting, gardening, sewing and playing the organ. The Visitation will be at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay on Saturday, September 26th from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. COVID-19 guidelines for funerals will be followed. Masks will be required at the funeral home. The Interment will take place on Manitoulin Island in the late spring. Donations to the Gideons or Mindemoya Evangelical Missionary Church would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.mackeys.ca


