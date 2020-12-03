The family of the late Bob Wolthuizen would like to thank the paramedics, the doctors and nurses in the RMH Emergency Department as well as the RMH fourth floor nurses who cared for Bob. A special thank you to Dr. Chandra and Dr. Katakkar and Dr. Brent McMillan and thank you to our family physician Dr. Cody Bowen, nurse practician Melissa Campbell and staff who cared so well for Bob. Thank you to all who sent cards, flowers, brought food and to everyone who phoned us during this sad time. Thank you to those who made donations to the RMH and the Lung Association and thank you to Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre for your caring and compassion during this difficult time. Bob will be missed by many. Thank you again from the Wolthuizen and the Szewczyk families.



