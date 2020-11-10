Bonnie passed away peacefully with dignity and grace on November 4th, 2020 at her summer home overlooking Pringle Lake near Cloyne, Ontario. She was surrounded by the love and support of her family and numerous friends both in presence and in spirit. Born in Lindsay, Ontario on May 19, 1950; Bonnie was the beloved daughter of Barbara Allen (Stephenson) and the late James Allen. She is survived by husband Jim, sister Julia McGinnis (the late Murray) and brother Stephen (Lorie). Bonnie was the loving and proud mother of son Jeffrey and daughter Lorine and had a very special place in her heart for grandson Owen. In her formative years Bonnie was active with the Girl Guides and especially loved visiting with her maternal grandparents Fred and Muriel. She went to public and high school in Fenelon Falls and followed by Centennial College in Toronto. Bonnie married her best friend and life partner Jim at the Fenelon Falls United Church on August 22, 1970. They were fortunate to celebrate their 50 years of marriage this past August. Bonnie's loving family included parents-in-law the late June Mullen (Dods) and the late Gordon Mullen, Jim's aunt Dorothy Chapman (Dods) and sisters-in-law Carolynn Walda (Ted) and Donna Tucker (Joe). Over the years her family expanded to include nieces and nephews Allison, Graham, Michael, Chris, Dan, Rich, Andrew and Stephanie. In 1980 Bonnie and Jim relocated from the Toronto area to Belleville, Ontario. Bonnie quickly became involved with the Quinte Curling Cub both as an active curler and as a member of the club executive. It was during her curling years she met and became life-long friends with the notorious "S.L.I.P.S." ( Alice, Anne, Cathy, Helen, Joyce, Linda, Lorna, Sandy, Sylvia and Vikki). whose love and support for Bonnie will never be forgotten. Bonnie also loved tending her gardens and entertaining family and friends at her home on the Bay of Quinte. After Jim retired in 1998, Bonnie and Jim were able to enjoy travel to many wondrous places around the world. Recently Bonnie and Jim became "Snowbirds" at Lazy River Village in North Port, Florida and were fortunate to make many new and lasting friendships. Here Bonnie served on the board of the Plckleball and Dance Clubs until her illness and Covid prevented travel to the sunny south. Special thanks to Jenny Darling, Sharon Morch and Penny Clarke for their friendship and support during difficult times. Extra special thanks to sister Julie for her life-long love and friendship and her invaluable support and assistance at the end of Bonnie's life. Also extra special thanks to Valerie Cooper, Nurse Practitioner with the south eastern L.H.I.N. for her very caring and professional help and guidance in navigating Bonnie's palliative care journey. Bonnie donated her eyes so that someone else could have the gift of sight. She was cremated and her ashes will be interred in the family plot at Fenelon Falls Cemetery next spring. Due to Covid, a celebration of Bonnie's life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Kingston Cancer Centre and/or the Belleville Humane Society are greatly appreciated. Many thanks to Burke Funeral Home, 150 Church St. Belleville for their valued assistance. Online condolences at www.burkefuneral.ca