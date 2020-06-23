Bonnie MACFADYEN
Entered into rest at the Ross Memorial Hospital Lindsay on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in her 77th year. Bonnie Archer was the beloved wife for 56 years of Alvin "Al" MacFadyen. Loving mother of Scott and Stacey (Imtiaz) Damji. Cherished grandmother of Qayam and Zahra Damji. Dear sister of Randy (Deanne) also sister-in-law of Jack Chatten and Bonnie (Ron) Sharman, Dean (Linda) McFadyen, John (Sue) McFadyen, Jeff (Debra) McFadyen. Fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sisters Faye Chatten and Elizabeth Dermedy and brother-in-law Bob McFadyen. Following a private family viewing an interment service will take place at Smith Cemetery Woodville. A celebration of Bonnie's life will be held at a later date. If desired memorial donations to Bethany United Church or the Canadian Cancer Society may be made at Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca Please Note: Current COVID-19 restrictions limit all funeral gatherings to 30 percent capacity of the building. Congregating in groups of 50 at a cemetery is currently available.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 23, 2020.
