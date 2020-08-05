1/
Bonnie MacFadyen
Alvin (Al) MacFadyen would like to express sincere thanks for all the acts of kindness received during the recent loss of my beloved Wife, Bonnie MacFadyen; Mother and Grandmother of our Family. A special thanks to Dr. Mark Chayer for his professional and compassionate help. Thanks also to the Nurses on the 3rd floor and the palliative care floor at the Ross Memorial Hospital for their dedicated care given to Bonnie during this difficult time. Appreciation is also extended to Linden Mackey and staff at the Mackey Funeral Home. Many thanks also to Rev. Lynne Smith-Reeve for her kind words of comfort. Each memorial donation, flowers, gifts of food and the many beautiful cards of sympathy were greatly appreciated and will always be remembered. "No time on Earth is long enough to share with those we love or to prepare our hearts for goodbye."

Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
