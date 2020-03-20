Home

Bonny Ann CALDWELL Obituary
Peacefully at home with family by her side on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the age of 64. Cherished wife of Sandy for 33 years. Loving mother of Shanan (Graig) Vaughan, Jason (April) Burns, Amanda (Andrew) Bush and Scott Caldwell. Proud grandmother of Sage, Tristan and Alexis Vaughan, Madison Lake and Blake Burns, Bailey and Jackson Bush and Holly Caldwell. Predeceased by her parents William and Shirley Howden. Bonny was greatly loved and will be missed by all her family and friends. Cremation is entrusted to Nisbett Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. If desired donations may be made to PRHC -Palliative Care Unit. Condolences may be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 20, 2020
