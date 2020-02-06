|
Peacefully on January 29, 2020 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre at the age of 92. Loving wife of the late Norbert. Dear mother of Ivana (Ron) Kadlec and Renata Ainsworth. Cherished grandmother of Daniel (Keri), Erica (Travis) and great grandmother of Olivia, Petra and Georgina. Pat was a longtime employee of Ethicon Sutures for 21 years. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 6, 2020