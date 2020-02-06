Home

POWERED BY

Services
Community Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services Ltd.
83 Hunter Street West
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 742-1875
Resources
More Obituaries for Bozena BRUNA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bozena "Pat" BRUNA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peacefully on January 29, 2020 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre at the age of 92. Loving wife of the late Norbert. Dear mother of Ivana (Ron) Kadlec and Renata Ainsworth. Cherished grandmother of Daniel (Keri), Erica (Travis) and great grandmother of Olivia, Petra and Georgina. Pat was a longtime employee of Ethicon Sutures for 21 years. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bozena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -