Brandon Gregory Saunders was peacefully carried to paradise on February 7, 2020. Beloved son to Sheila Saunders and Doug (Donna) Francis. He will be deeply missed by his siblings Michelle Francis, Chaniece Saunders, Tyler Francis and his youngest sister Keesha Jenkinson. To Brandon's one true love Chrissy, a heartfelt thanks from his family for being there and keeping him safe during some of his toughest days when we could not. Brandon was often the loudest person in the room, but at the same time he was one of the funniest and most sensitive people you could meet. He was bound to bring a smile to anyone's face with an inappropriate joke at an inappropriate time or some crazy story of something he'd experienced. If that didn't work, his silly boisterous laugh was sure to crack you up. Brandon was loved by many, with a great sense of humour followed by a resiliency to hardships and ability to make the most of what he had. Many of Brandon's friends and family members will carry his memory on. Brandon will live eternally in our hearts and he will be watching his over his family through their greatest successes and sending them strength in their hardest times. A private family Celebration of Life was held at the STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay, Ontario K9V 2L1 (705-324-3205). If desired, memorial donations to Fourcast or A Place Called Home would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.stoddartfuneralhome.com "Gone but never forgotten. Spread your wings and fly B, you are finally free."
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 4, 2020