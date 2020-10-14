Brenda Baron

Peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Golden Plough Lodge in Cobourg. Loving wife of Gordon Patey. Cherished mother of Stephen, Susan, Cheryl, Carole, Angela, Alan, Philip, Mindy and Nathan. Predeceased by her first husband Alan and daughter Sandra and granddaughter Jade. Proud grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brenda will also be sadly missed by her extended family and friends here and in England. The family would like to thank the Nurses and PSWs of Golden Plough Lodge. Brenda was loved by all who knew her. A private cremation and inurnment has been entrusted to Nisbett Funeral Home and Rosemount Memorial Gardens. Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com