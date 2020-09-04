Passed away after a stoic battle with lung cancer on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, at the age of 57. Loving mother of Ashley Bonner. Sister of Doug (Darla), and Glen (Karen). Aunt to Douglas, Christelle, Jenna, and Cole. Survived by her father Morley Bonner (Anne). Predeceased by her mother Joyce (nee. Turner). She will also be missed by her family, friends, and coworkers. Brenda was a Queen of "yard sailing", and was a passionate and devoted Peterborough City Transit bus driver. Brenda's amazing life will be celebrated on Saturday, September 12th at 1:00 PM at the Selwyn Outreach Centre (2686 Lakefield Road, Peterborough). *All attendees are required to wear a mask as per COVID regulations. If desired, donations may be made to Hospice Peterborough through the funeral home or online. Condolences to the family may be made online. www.CommunityAlternative.ca