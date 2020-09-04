1/1
Brenda Lee BONNER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away after a stoic battle with lung cancer on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, at the age of 57. Loving mother of Ashley Bonner. Sister of Doug (Darla), and Glen (Karen). Aunt to Douglas, Christelle, Jenna, and Cole. Survived by her father Morley Bonner (Anne). Predeceased by her mother Joyce (nee. Turner). She will also be missed by her family, friends, and coworkers. Brenda was a Queen of "yard sailing", and was a passionate and devoted Peterborough City Transit bus driver. Brenda's amazing life will be celebrated on Saturday, September 12th at 1:00 PM at the Selwyn Outreach Centre (2686 Lakefield Road, Peterborough). *All attendees are required to wear a mask as per COVID regulations. If desired, donations may be made to Hospice Peterborough through the funeral home or online. Condolences to the family may be made online. www.CommunityAlternative.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Community Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services Ltd.
83 Hunter Street West
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 742-1875
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Community Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved