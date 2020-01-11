|
|
Peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. Brenda (nee Hall) of Cameron and formerly of Fenelon Falls, was in her 66th year. Beloved wife of the late Jim Campbell (2013). Loving mother of Wes Arscott and his wife Kimberley of Bobcaygeon and Mark Arscott and his wife Imee of Calgary, Alberta. Grandmother of four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Dear sister of Graham Hall of London. A "Celebration of Life"" will be held at Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #238, 23 Veteran's Way, Fenelon Falls on Saturday, January 18th at 1:00 p.m. Anecdotes, stories, photos are welcomed. If desired memorial donations to the Humane Society Kawartha Lakes would be appreciated by the family. To leave an on-line condolence, make a donation or share a story please visit: www.jardinefuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 11, 2020