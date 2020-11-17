died in Ross Memorial Hospital on Sunday, November 15, 2020, with her good friend and neighbour, Cameron Topping, by her side. Brenda came to Lindsay from England in 1948 and shortly after married Leo O'Keefe. She and Leo built and periodically extended their house on St. Paul Street where they raised four children, Michael, Ellen, Christine, and Elizabeth. She had a strong sense of service and expressed that through her work on the Lindsay council, among other ways. After the death of Leo in 2006, Brenda continued to welcome people to her home, which she shared with a succession of dogs and cats. The house was always a place of warm, stimulating conversation, laughter, music, and happy, vivid memories. A keen writer, Brenda wrote for the Lindsay Post for many years. kept a detailed and interesting journal for over 40 years, and loved to write verse, which she self-deprecatingly called "doggerel." As well as her children, Brenda leaves nine devoted grandchildren, Matthew, Mary Ellen, Julia, Laura, Dominic, Emma, Nadine, Christopher, and Lesley, one daughter-in-law, Gladys, two sons-in-law, Romeo and David, seven great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces, of whom the Lindsay contingent were frequent visitors. Brenda's family is most grateful for the care she received from the staff at Ross Memorial Hospital, particularly Brenda's nurses on Surgical South, Dr. Marina Pretorius, Lindsay paramedics, her community care workers, and Brenda's loyal and kind friends and neighbours, especially Cameron and Pat Topping, Eric and Sharon Lismanis. Donations may be made in Brenda's name through Mackey's Funeral Home to Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation, from which she was a graduate, where she worked as an RNA, and where she was a patient on a number of occasions in recent years. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay (705-328-2721) www.mackeys.ca