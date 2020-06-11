In his 79th year peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday June 4th, at the PRHC. Beloved husband for 57 years to Evelyn. Devoted father to Christine Elliott (Rick), and Lisa Wiley (Travis). Proud papa to Ashley, Brandon, Cori, Jamie, and Hayley as well as great-papa to Octavia and Peyton. Brent will also be sadly missed by his extended family and friends, including his family at the Kawartha Softball League. A private cremation has already taken place and an inurnment of cremated remains will take place at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life will take place in the near future. Arrangements entrusted to PETERBOROUGH CREMATION SERVICES.



