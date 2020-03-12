Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hendren Funeral Home- Norwood - Norwood
36 Queen Street
Norwood, ON K0L 2V0
(705) 639-5322
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Seeback
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Dirk Clayton Seeback

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Dirk Clayton Seeback Obituary
Age 71, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 26th 2020, in the Pleasant Meadow Manor, in the village of Norwood, Ontario. Brian was born in Toronto, the oldest of three children. He was an independent thinker and free spirit all of his life, and now that spirit flies free. Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Thelma Seeback. He will be missed very much by his brother Robert, sister and brother-in-law, Joan and (Rev'd) Duncan Barwise, his cherished nephews Alex Seeback and Jeff Barwise, and all in his extended family. A celebration of Brian's life will be held in Toronto in late spring, when family and friends can gather together. His family is deeply grateful for each of the warm and caring staff at the Pleasant Meadow Manor who made Brian feel a valued part of their special community. Memorials may kindly be made in Brian's name to a . Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, NORWOOD CHAPEL, 36 Queen Street, www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-639-5322.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -