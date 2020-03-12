|
|
Age 71, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 26th 2020, in the Pleasant Meadow Manor, in the village of Norwood, Ontario. Brian was born in Toronto, the oldest of three children. He was an independent thinker and free spirit all of his life, and now that spirit flies free. Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Thelma Seeback. He will be missed very much by his brother Robert, sister and brother-in-law, Joan and (Rev'd) Duncan Barwise, his cherished nephews Alex Seeback and Jeff Barwise, and all in his extended family. A celebration of Brian's life will be held in Toronto in late spring, when family and friends can gather together. His family is deeply grateful for each of the warm and caring staff at the Pleasant Meadow Manor who made Brian feel a valued part of their special community. Memorials may kindly be made in Brian's name to a . Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, NORWOOD CHAPEL, 36 Queen Street, www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-639-5322.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 12, 2020