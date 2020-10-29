1/
Brian Douglas "Doug" REID
Passed away at Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Doug was the beloved husband of Christine (Kaiser). Loving father of Jamie (Jenna Thomson) and Jenna (Brandon) Fulton. Doug adored his fur grandchildren Yeti and Donny. Brother of Rob (Nancy) Reid, and Rick (Pat) Reid. He will be remembered by his nieces and nephews. A private Celebration of Life will be held on November 1st with live streaming of the service available at 2:30 p.m. (email jennareid27@gmail.com for the link if you would like to view). Memorial donations in memory of Doug would be greatly appreciated by the family to the Ride for Dad for Prostate Cancer at bit.ly/dougreid. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com

Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 29, 2020.
