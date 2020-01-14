|
|
Brian passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020 in his 63rd year after a brave battle with cancer. Brian was a loving and devoted husband of Patricia Little-Williams, beloved father of Jenna Kendrick, stepdaughter Julia Carroll and stepson Tyler Little. Brian leaves behind a beautiful legacy in the lives of his two grandchildren, Destan and Dawsyn-Rose and three siblings Mike, Lynda and Catherine. Predeceased by his adored parents, Lewis Leroy Williams and Rita Mary Williams, formerly of Lindsay, Ontario. Brian impacted many lives in many ways. Brian was a wonderful listener and always quick to make friends. He will always be remembered for his gentle soul, his kindness, compassion, dry wit and innate love of music. Brian was a veteran and proudly served his country for seven years. Close to his heart was his charity work which consisted of running many marathons in support of various community fundraisers. Brian worked for Community Living Kawartha Lakes and fostered special needs children in his home for years. As a parting gift, Brian donated his beautiful blue eyes to someone needing the gift of sight. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CEMETERY, 233 Lindsay Street South, Lindsay on Friday, April 24th at 11:00 A.M. Interment to follow. A Celebration of Brian's Life will be held at the COACH & HORSES PUB, 16 York Street South, Lindsay on Saturday, April 25th from 1-4 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Ross Memorial Hospital-Palliative Care Unit would be appreciated and may be arranged through the STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay ON K9V 2L1 (705-324-3205). Online condolences may be directed to www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 14, 2020