Brian Seymour HEARST

Peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in his 75th year. Cherished friend of the late Marie Elizabeth Beach. Loving father of Melissa (Randy) and Kristen (Joe). Dear brother of Michael (d. 2017 "Penny"). Brian was greatly loved and will be missed by all his family and friends. Cremation Entrusted to Peterborough Cremation Services. A private family interment will be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to the Peterborough Humane Society.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 24, 2020.
July 24, 2020
Hope you find peace. My condolences to my childhood friend Michael and Brian's daughters Kristen and Melissa
Mary McCready Furner
Friend
