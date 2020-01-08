|
|
Peacefully, with his beloved friend Pat of 30 years by his side on Monday January 6th, 2020 at PRHC. Survived by his father Ivan and one sister Diane. Brian will also be sadly missed by his extended family and friends especially his furry friend Ted the dog. The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Gibson and the PRHC Palliative Care Staff who went above and beyond in caring for Brian. Memorial donations may be made to the PRHC Palliative Care Unit. Private cremation arrangements have been entrusted to PETERBOROUGH CREMATION SERVICES. Barney says, "Rest easy Fred until we meet again"