Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peterborough Cremation Services
593 Arndon Ave.
Peterborough, ON K9J 4A9
(705) 740-0404
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian SWEETING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian SWEETING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peacefully, with his beloved friend Pat of 30 years by his side on Monday January 6th, 2020 at PRHC. Survived by his father Ivan and one sister Diane. Brian will also be sadly missed by his extended family and friends especially his furry friend Ted the dog. The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Gibson and the PRHC Palliative Care Staff who went above and beyond in caring for Brian. Memorial donations may be made to the PRHC Palliative Care Unit. Private cremation arrangements have been entrusted to PETERBOROUGH CREMATION SERVICES. Barney says, "Rest easy Fred until we meet again"
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -