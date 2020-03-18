|
BRENNAN, Brigid Christina Passed away peacefully at Lakefield Extendicare on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Philip John Brennan d. April 30, 1993. Loving mother of Maura Holek and husband Ed, Philip Brennan and wife Donna, Patricia McGlynn, Kevin Brennan, Veronica Douglas and husband Rick, and Edward Brennan and wife Joanne. Dear grandmother of Jonathan Holek, Shannon Fuller and husband Sean, Amber Kageyama and husband Jeff, Drew Brennan and wife Kelly, Cara Chiapponi and husband Robert, Heather Clary and husband David, Brent Douglas, Katrina Douglas, and Maureen Brennan: Kathleen Brennan predeceased. Dear great grandmother of Colin, Owen, Yoshiko, Jack, Rhea, Mae, Jordan and Allie. Predeceased by her parents Joseph Keenan and Margaret Finlay and her brother Sean Keenan and late wife Clare. A Funeral Mass will be held at ST. JOSEPH'S CHURCH, DOURO in June 2020. Further details will be available at a later date. In memory of Brigid, donations to St. Joseph's Church Restoration Fund would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.duffusfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 18, 2020