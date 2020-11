We are so sad to announce the sudden passing of Bruce on November 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara Currie Rennie. Loving brother of Barb, Beth and Brenda. Bruce will be remembered by his best friend John Brodie and his family, and brother in law of George Longlad and his family. He is dearly loved and will be always and forever missed. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com