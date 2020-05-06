Bruce Miller passed away peacefully on Sunday May 3, 2020 at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay at the age of 87 years old. Husband of Amy for 62 years. Will be missed by his children Vicki (Alan), Loriann (Frank), Kevin (Brenda) and his nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A Private Family Service to celebrate Bruces' life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at lakelandfuneralcentre.com.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 6, 2020.