passed away at his residence in Beaverton, on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the age of 84 years. Bruce was the cherished and beloved husband for 59 years of Carrol (Walton) Pegg. Dear father of Cynthia (Blair) Hilder, and Trevor Pegg. Loved grandfather of Melissa, Brydon, and Alexis. Great-grandfather of Nikita. Predeceased by his sister Vondah (Alan) Hayward. A private family graveside service will be held. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com