Bruce PROCTER

Passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, at the age of 85. Bruce is predeceased by his loving wife Denise Procter. Father of Bruce Jr. (Dale), Kathy Naish (Stewart), and his late son Wade Procter. Survived by his brother James (Bonnie) Procter. Predeceased by his siblings Allen (Pat) Procter, Jean (Roy) Reeves, and his parents Tom and Annie Procter. Longtime friend of Grace Musclow and family. Bruce is also survived by many loving grandchildren. Bruce loved golf, hunting, and fishing. As per Bruce's wishes no services will be held. If desired, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society- Peterborough or condolences may be made through the funeral home online at www.CommunityAlternative.ca.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 16, 2020.
