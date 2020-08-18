1/1
Bruce Worden SONLEY
Peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in his 88th year. Cherished husband of the late Marjorie Sonley (nee Elliot) for 65 years. Loving father of David (Linda) Sonley, Donald (Jane Campbell) and Jane (Paul Matcheski). Proud grandfather of Joshua (Melissa) Sonley, Cameron Sonley, step-grandson Corey Gill and step-granddaughter Alex Campbell. Dear brother of Betty Price and Dr. Marilyn Sonley. Predeceased by his parents Worden and Eva Sonley (nee Holmes). Bruce was greatly loved and will be remembered and missed by all his family and friends. Bruce graduated from the U of T with a degree in physical health education in 1956. He came to Peterborough to teach at Kenner from 1956 - 1962. He owned and operated Sonley's Trampoline Centre on Monaghan Road. In 1962 he became head of Phys Ed at Lakefield District Secondary High School until he retired in 1988. He and his son David purchased Nevada Bob's Golf franchise store and two years later took over the operation of Liftlock Golf Club for the next 20 years. He and his wife also enjoyed their retirement on their island in Stoney Lake boating, sailing and playing tennis. They wintered at their home in Largo, Florida where Bruce was active in golf and tennis. He was active in and coached and helped many students in numerous sports throughout his life. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Nisbett Funeral Home. A private Visitation and Funeral Service will take place with burial to follow at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. If desired donations may be made to Canadian Diabetes Association (Juvenile Division). Condolences may be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 18, 2020.
Nisbett Funeral Home - PETERBOROUGH
600 MONAGHAN ROAD South
PETERBOROUGH, ON K9J 5H9
(705) 745-3211
August 16, 2020
Mr. Sonley was one of many teachers & coaches who had a profound positive impact on my time at LDSS. I have numerous fond memories of Coach Bruce! I am saddened to hear of his passing. My condolences to the Sonley family at this very difficult time.
Steve Wright - LDSS (1971-1976)
Student
August 14, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Bruce’s passing. I have many fond memories of our time as colleagues at LDSS. He was always supportive of his fellow coaches and staff. He will be missed.
Warmest Regards,
Doug and Judy Hinan
Doug Hinan
Friend
