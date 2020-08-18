Peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in his 88th year. Cherished husband of the late Marjorie Sonley (nee Elliot) for 65 years. Loving father of David (Linda) Sonley, Donald (Jane Campbell) and Jane (Paul Matcheski). Proud grandfather of Joshua (Melissa) Sonley, Cameron Sonley, step-grandson Corey Gill and step-granddaughter Alex Campbell. Dear brother of Betty Price and Dr. Marilyn Sonley. Predeceased by his parents Worden and Eva Sonley (nee Holmes). Bruce was greatly loved and will be remembered and missed by all his family and friends. Bruce graduated from the U of T with a degree in physical health education in 1956. He came to Peterborough to teach at Kenner from 1956 - 1962. He owned and operated Sonley's Trampoline Centre on Monaghan Road. In 1962 he became head of Phys Ed at Lakefield District Secondary High School until he retired in 1988. He and his son David purchased Nevada Bob's Golf franchise store and two years later took over the operation of Liftlock Golf Club for the next 20 years. He and his wife also enjoyed their retirement on their island in Stoney Lake boating, sailing and playing tennis. They wintered at their home in Largo, Florida where Bruce was active in golf and tennis. He was active in and coached and helped many students in numerous sports throughout his life. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Nisbett Funeral Home. A private Visitation and Funeral Service will take place with burial to follow at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. If desired donations may be made to Canadian Diabetes Association (Juvenile Division). Condolences may be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com
