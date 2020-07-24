Bruno Luzak

Predeceased by parents JoAnna and Paul Luzak. Will be missed by his sons, Kristoffer and Erik and shared an amazing life with wife Elizabeth. He will be missed by his brothers Helmut and Walter. Having immigrated to Canada from Brakel, Germany, Bruno lived with his family in Toronto, Ontario. The family also had a horse farm in Mildmay, Ontario where he would go on weekends to work with his father's race horses. After graduation he decided to travel throughout Europe before settling down to a career. Not being content to do the usual "tourist" spots, he would head out to the countries less traveled and as a result ended up having some very exciting experiences. On one such trip he spent time with a Bedouin tribe in North Africa. He was impressed by their lifestyle and hospitality. On another adventure he needed transportation from Dubrovnik, Croatia to Gibraltar, Spain so sailed on a Mediterranean freighter. To save money, he worked off his passage by painting the engine room floor, not everyone's idea of a leisurely trip but one he found very educational and noisy. Bruno decided to stay longer in London, England so went looking for employment...first as a bartender in a pub but eventually ended up working for the Queen's Framers. He was only in his early 20's when he had all these exciting adventures. It was upon returning from one of his many trips that he met his wife Elizabeth who was returning from Norway. He arrived back in Canada on the Queen Elizabeth...was it fate? Working and living in Toronto was always exciting but he longed for the open spaces of farm country so took his new bride to the Lindsay area where they found and purchased a farm on Balsam Lake. It was on this farm that he was able to experience his love of horses and later cattle. He decided to switch careers and became a Realtor establishing his company SellRite Realty in both Fenelon Falls and Lindsay. He would go on to expand into AESAC Inc., Associated Environmental Site Assessors of Canada. During those years he also became a pilot and spent many wonderful hours enjoying his true passion for flying. First in a Cessna 172 and then in a larger, faster Cessna 177 Cardinal. Flying allowed him to travel across Canada at his own pace. One of his favourite trips was to celebrate 100 years of flight in Baddeck, Nova Scotia. He loved attending the massive fly-ins and conventions at Oshkosh, Wisconsin and Sun-N-Fun in Lakeland, Florida. Of course there were also the many air adventures around this area as he was based out of the Lindsay Airport and was a member of COPA and the Kawartha Lakes Flying Club. There were so many adventures that it is impossible to tell them all without writing a book. One thing is for sure, Bruno enjoyed life and all it had to offer. He will be missed and always remembered. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



