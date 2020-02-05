Home

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Lindsay ON, in his 63rd year on February 1, 2020. Survived by his wife Pat (Drake), his children Josuha & Kelly, Nicholas & Elicia, Dustin, Torey & Wes and his grandchildren Raiden & Knox. Bryan was the brother of Roger & Terri, and sister-in-law of Jane. Predeceased by his brother Dunc & his parents Ray & Joan (Shier)Vernon. Bryan will be remembered with love by many family & friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Woodville Legion, 126 Queen St. Woodville on Friday February 7, from 4:00-9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bryan to Make-A-Wish Canada would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 5, 2020
