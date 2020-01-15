|
|
Passed away peacefully with family by his side at Ross Memorial Hospital on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Bryan, age 60, will be missed by his children Tonia Patterson (John), Krisie Purdy (Randy), Chasity Geib (Mike), Bryan Belton (Kyley), Jennifer Pinnoy, Ross Patterson and Trisha Patterson, 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, his mother, Mary and his stepfather Tom. Predeceased by his father Bryce. He will be remembered by Christine Patterson and many other family and friends. Bryan was a dedicated hockey coach, player, teacher, and fan and will be missed at many rinks around the province. He and his beloved dog Buddy are together again and enjoying endless hours of hockey. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Palliative Care team at Ross Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL. Cremation. A Celebration of Life will take place at Royal Canadian Legion, Br. 239, Bobcaygeon, on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Memories will be shared at 2:30 p.m. Donations, if desired, may be made in Bryan's memory to The War Amps by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 15, 2020