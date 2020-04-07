|
PUSHIE, Bryant Dobson December 16, 1941 - April 3, 2020 Sadly, passed away at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay, Ontario, on Thursday April 3, 2020 at the age of 78. Bryant, of Liverpool, Nova Scotia, is loved and remembered by his wife of 47 years Shirley (nee Foster), daughter Cindy (Luke Brock), grandchildren Mathew and Joseph Brock, siblings Gary and Patsy Foster, Edwin and Sharon Foster, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Joe and Ena Pushie, siblings Bruce Pushie and Ken and Betty Foster. Thanks and appreciation go to the staff of Ross Memorial Hospital for their dedication and compassion during this most difficult time. Arrangements entrusted to HENDREN FUNERAL HOME, MONK CHAPEL, Bobcaygeon. Cremation has taken place. As time and situation allows, a Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Memorial donations, if desired, can be made to Trinity United Church or Ross Memorial Hospital, ICU. Condolences and/or donations may be made by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 7, 2020