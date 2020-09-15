It is with a heavy heart the sudden passing of our amazing son and brother. Bryson on August 15, 2020 he was only 24 years old. Bryson will be missed deeply by his mom Angela Ahola, dad John Ahola, big brother Brandon Ahola, sister in law Brooke, gramma Brenda Palmer and Uncle to Cameron and Emma. All of his Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, his best friends Ryerson, Jake, Jody and Aaron. Bryson aka Auggie is missed at No Frills (Chubbs & Nikki's) where he worked for the past 8 years. Bryson always made a positive impact with his kindness, smile and his daily high fives. Bryson was proud to be an Army Cadet for 4 years for Hastings & Prince Edward Regiment. Bryson was a humble, genuine, selfless guy who wore his heart on his sleeve, he would help anyone and is loved by so many people. We will all forever have a void in our hearts. We are so grateful we had 24 awesome years with you. Everyone is missing your bear hugs, your smile, laugh, high fives and your unique strut. Condolences can be made to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home at fallis-shields.com
.